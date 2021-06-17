The Spouses and Family members of 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, Soldiers receive their spurs during the unit’s Spouse Spur Ride at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, June 18. A Spur Ride is a Cavalry tradition where Soldiers will complete tasks and exercises to earn their spurs and be inducted into the Order of the Spur, and while spouses aren’t inducted, it allows them to take part in Cavalry traditions and share their Soldiers’ experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil/3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 05:31 Photo ID: 6704772 VIRIN: 210618-A-OL598-1362 Resolution: 5944x3963 Size: 9.74 MB Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment conducts Spouse Spur Ride. [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.