    Driving Force: Motor Transport Officer of the Year

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Story by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons 

    2nd Marine Division

    Every year, the Marine Corps Motor Transport Awards Program recognizes Marines and units within the occupational field with various achievement awards. Awardees are evaluated on their mission accomplishment, problem solving, leadership, and impact of actions. This year, 1st Lt. Robert Shake, a motor transport officer with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment (1/6), 2d Marine Division, was selected as the Motor Transport Officer of the Year.
    “As an officer, I wanted to provide resources for my non-commissioned officers to become better and gain knowledge by giving them the tools to succeed in anything,” said Shake. “With infantry units, our main priority is supporting them with various tasks. I wanted my Marines to be subject matter experts so they could pass on that skillset to the infantrymen and be utilized as assets.”
    Not only did Shake keep his Marines at a high-level of readiness, but 92% of his 72-vehicle stock was ready and operational at a given time. This enabled 1/6 to use the vehicles at any time for their training. With a high operational and training schedule, the vehicles were needed constantly for numerous battalion and company field exercises.

