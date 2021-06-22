Driving Force: Motor Transport Officer of the Year

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Frank Donovan, right, commanding general of 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), awards 1st Lt. Robert Shake, a motor transport officer with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d MARDIV with the Motor Transport Officer of the Year Award on Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 22, 2021. Shake, a native of Lodi, Calif., won the award for his outstanding achievements in growing his non-commissioned officers, maintaining a high-level of operational vehicles, and supporting the unit with exceptional motor transport capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

