Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Driving Force: Motor Transport Officer of the Year [Image 2 of 4]

    Driving Force: Motor Transport Officer of the Year

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Frank Donovan, right, commanding general of 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), awards 1st Lt. Robert Shake, a motor transport officer with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d MARDIV with the Motor Transport Officer of the Year Award on Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 22, 2021. Shake, a native of Lodi, Calif., won the award for his outstanding achievements in growing his non-commissioned officers, maintaining a high-level of operational vehicles, and supporting the unit with exceptional motor transport capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 17:57
    Photo ID: 6704257
    VIRIN: 210622-M-JQ356-1054
    Resolution: 6692x4464
    Size: 19.14 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Hometown: LODI, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Driving Force: Motor Transport Officer of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Jacqueline Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Driving Force: Motor Transport Officer of the Year
    Driving Force: Motor Transport Officer of the Year
    Driving Force: Motor Transport Officer of the Year
    Driving Force: Motor Transport Officer of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Driving Force: Motor Transport Officer of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1/6
    motor t
    2d MARDIV
    V16
    MTO
    usmcnews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT