U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Robert Shake, a motor transport officer with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, speaks after receiving the Motor Transport Officer of the Year Award on Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 22, 2021. Shake, a native of Lodi, Calif., won the award for his outstanding achievements in growing his non-commissioned officers, maintaining a high-level of operational vehicles, and supporting the unit with exceptional motor transport capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 17:57 Photo ID: 6704258 VIRIN: 210622-M-JQ356-1086 Resolution: 5934x3958 Size: 17.86 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Hometown: LODI, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Driving Force: Motor Transport Officer of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Jacqueline Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.