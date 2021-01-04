Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers compete in Best Warrior competition

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera | A Michigan Army National Guard soldier shows the proper technique for operating a...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera | A Michigan Army National Guard soldier shows the proper technique for operating a Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System during the Best Warrior Competition held at Fort Custer Training Center in Augusta, Michigan, March 28-31, 2021. The Best Warrior Competition has soldiers and non-commissioned officers from across the state competing to see who has the best overall mastery of their Army Soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera) see less | View Image Page

The Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) recently held its Best Warrior Competition at Fort Custer Training Center. This competition, held March 28-31, is an annual event used to select MIARNG’s best Soldier of the Year (SOY) and Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year (SNCOY).

MIARNG Soldier of the Year is Spc. Tyler Dean with the 1431st Engineer Company, 177th Military Police Brigade and Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year is Staff Sgt. Landon Tompkins, with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 182nd Field Artillery Regiment, 272nd Regional Support Group.

Dean, who recently returned from a mobilization, had to beat out 12 other soldiers to be named Michigan Army National Guard’s top Soldier.

“I was very excited to win,” he said. “With the little time I had to prepare after being out in Washington, D.C. and trying to keep up with my classes on top of that—it was a kind of relief to know that all the hustle wasn’t for nothing.”

Competing against the Army’s best is an experience he will not forget.

“My experience was awesome — I was a little nervous going into the competition but who wasn’t?” said Dean. “Nerves are good and it gets the blood pumping. The biggest thing I learned is you have to go fast and that I really need to study up on some basic Army knowledge such as Army Regulations, Field Manuals and Technical Manuals.”

The competition’s primary goal is to reinforce fundamental skills, promote esprit de corps and recognize soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army values and embody the warrior ethos.

“This will help me become a better leader because I can take the knowledge I accumulated from this competition and relay it to my fellow Soldiers to help improve the overall readiness of my unit,” said Dean. “I also learned to be prepared for the unexpected because they have mystery events throughout the competition.”

Normally the competition is held in September which allows for the winners to train for regionals the following May, but due to COVID-19, it was postponed. The SOY and SNCOY will have five weeks to hone their skills for the finals.

The competition events were smaller this year and some were removed including the 12-mile ruck march. Sgt. Maj. Charles Hahn, operations sergeant major, 272nd Regional Support Group, currently serving as the competition noncommissioned officer said while the march is only three hours, the effects from it last all day. He said other events were also dismissed because of time constraints and difficulty to keep within COVID-19 safety protocols. Even with all the new measures, it still meant something to the Soldiers who competed.

“I think it’s important to provide Soldiers the opportunity to excel and standout,” said Hahn. “It’s always good to revisit our basic skill sets and this competition provides Soldiers with that opportunity.

As the competition planner, Hahn and his team spent the last several months determining if the event would be held and how to hold it safely. Many COVID-19 mitigation measures were taken and because of that, the competition looks different from past events. The concept is still the same — to identify and recognize Michigan’s best warriors.

Competing, even if a Soldier did not win, still has a positive impact and instills a sense of pride.

“It’s an amazing feeling when you get selected to compete and to know leadership has your back increases your confidence,” said Pfc. Abigail Cottom, a medic with the 1171st Medical Company Area Support based out of Ypsilanti. “To represent the unit was an honor for me.”

Although she did not win, Cottom now knows what she needs to work on, such as searching and detaining, knowledge of weapons systems, land navigation and different techniques for throwing a grenade. She is looking forward to competing in future competitions.

“I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to compete early in my career so that I can apply this experience and help other Soldiers,” said Cottom. “I think it’s a very good building block and it definitely gives you ammunition to build on strengths and weaknesses.”

The next phase for the Soldiers will be competing in the regional competition. The competitors will test their Army aptitude in urban operations, board interviews, physical fitness, warrior tasks and battle drills relevant in today’s operational environment. Those events include a hand grenade qualification course, 12-mile road march, Army warrior tasks, weapons qualification, land navigation and many others. Dean is focused on what he needs to do to be successful at the next level.



“The biggest thing I’m doing to get ready for the next competition is running and rucking,” said Dean. “I have to make sure my legs can hold out for all four days.”

Becoming a Soldier has been a dream for Dean. It wasn’t until later that he learned of some benefits of joining the National Guard.

“I joined the Army National Guard mostly to help pay for my schooling,” he said. "As a child, I had the dream of being a Soldier — now I can live that dream while also getting a degree. I am a full-time student at Michigan Technological University, working towards my bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.”

Promoting esprit de corps, soldiers demonstrate Army values, warrior ethos and commitment to each other.

“The thing I find the most meaningful about being in the Guard is how the Soldiers I serve with are willing to do almost anything for me, even if they barely know me — it really gives you a sense of belonging and security,” said Dean.

The Indiana Army National Guard will host the 2021 Region IV Best Warrior Competition with events scheduled from May 13-16, at Camp Atterbury, Indiana.