Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers compete in Best Warrior competition

A Michigan Army National Guard soldier puts dressing on a wound to show the proper technique of evaluating a casualty during the Best Warrior Competition held at Fort Custer Training Center in Augusta, Michigan, March 28-31, 2021. The Best Warrior Competition has soldiers and non-commissioned officers from across the state competing to see who has the best overall mastery of their Army soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

