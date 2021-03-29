Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers compete in Best Warrior competition [Image 4 of 10]

    Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers compete in Best Warrior competition

    AUGUSTA, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    Michigan National Guard

    A Michigan Army National Guard soldier dismantles and reassembles a M249 light machine gun to show the proper technique during the Best Warrior Competition held at Fort Custer Training Center in Augusta, Michigan, March 28-31, 2021. The Best Warrior Competition has soldiers and non-commissioned officers from across the state competing to see who has the best overall mastery of their Army soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

