A Michigan Army National Guard soldier throws a grenade to demonstrate he knows the proper technique during the Best Warrior Competition held at Fort Custer Training Center in Augusta, Michigan, March 28-31, 2021. The Best Warrior Competition has soldiers and non-commissioned officers from across the state competing to see who has the best overall mastery of their Army soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera
Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers compete in Best Warrior competition
