    4th AF A3 team visits Alamo Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. David Walsh, 433rd Operations Group superintendent, briefs 4th Air Force A3 team

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Story by Samantha Mathison 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – A 4th Air Force A3 team visited here, April 9-11, to learn more about challenges in training C-5M Super Galaxy aircrews.

    The team toured facilities in the 433rd Operations Group to learn about potential training difficulties. The goal of the team is to assist facilitation of improvements.

    The Formal Training Unit, consisting of the 733rd Training Squadron and the 356th Airlift Squadron, graduates more than 255 active duty and Reserve students per year for the Air Force C-5 community.

    The 4th AF team consisted of Col. Miles Heaslip, director of air, space, and information operations, Lt. Col. Roland Tsui, aircrew training and readiness, Lt. Col. Ben Jody, chief contingency response and air mobility operations, Lt. Col. Walt Mettler, exercise planner, Chief Master Sgt. Apphia Gomes, flight operations chief, and Senior Master Sgt. Geoffrey Parish, flight operations specialist.

