    4th AF A3 team visits Alamo Wing [Image 2 of 3]

    4th AF A3 team visits Alamo Wing

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    A 4th Air Force A3 team visits the C-5M Super Galaxy simulators at the 733rd Training Squadron during their visit to the 433rd Airlift Wing, April 9, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The Formal Training Unit, consisting of the 733rd Training Squadron and the 356th Airlift Squadron, graduates more than 255 students per year for the Air Force C-5 community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 15:50
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    AFRC
    Alamo Wing
    433AW
    733TRS

