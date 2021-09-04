4th AF A3 team visits Alamo Wing

A 4th Air Force A3 team visits the C-5M Super Galaxy simulators at the 733rd Training Squadron during their visit to the 433rd Airlift Wing, April 9, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The Formal Training Unit, consisting of the 733rd Training Squadron and the 356th Airlift Squadron, graduates more than 255 students per year for the Air Force C-5 community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison)

