A 4th Air Force A3 team visits the C-5M Super Galaxy simulators at the 733rd Training Squadron during their visit to the 433rd Airlift Wing, April 9, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The Formal Training Unit, consisting of the 733rd Training Squadron and the 356th Airlift Squadron, graduates more than 255 students per year for the Air Force C-5 community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 15:50
|Photo ID:
|6599115
|VIRIN:
|210409-F-FS041-1049
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th AF A3 team visits Alamo Wing [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT