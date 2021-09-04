Chief Master Sgt. David Walsh, 433rd Operations Group superintendent, briefs 4th Air Force A3 team members during their visit to the 433rd Airlift Wing, April 9, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The team learned about specific mission sets and challenges the wing faces in training C-5M Super Galaxy aircrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 15:50 Photo ID: 6599116 VIRIN: 210409-F-FS041-1055 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 1.03 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th AF A3 team visits Alamo Wing [Image 3 of 3], by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.