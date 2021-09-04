Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th AF A3 team visits Alamo Wing [Image 3 of 3]

    4th AF A3 team visits Alamo Wing

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Samantha Mathison 

    433rd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. David Walsh, 433rd Operations Group superintendent, briefs 4th Air Force A3 team members during their visit to the 433rd Airlift Wing, April 9, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The team learned about specific mission sets and challenges the wing faces in training C-5M Super Galaxy aircrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th AF A3 team visits Alamo Wing [Image 3 of 3], by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

