    Fort Sill Extremism Stand Down

    Extremism Stand down

    Photo By Marie Pihulic | Employees train on how to identify and address extremism on Fort Sill, March 15 inside...... read more read more

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Story by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill Garrison employees gathered in Haymond Conference Center March 15 for Extremism Stand Down Training. Col. Rhett Taylor, Garrison commander, led the training and employees discussed why extremism in the Army is an issue and how it can be addressed at their level.

