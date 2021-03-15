Fort Sill Garrison employees gathered in Haymond Conference Center March 15 for Extremism Stand Down Training. Col. Rhett Taylor, Garrison commander, led the training and employees discussed why extremism in the Army is an issue and how it can be addressed at their level.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 20:57
|Story ID:
|391900
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Sill Extremism Stand Down, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
