Employees train on how to identify and address extremism on Fort Sill, March 15 inside Haymond Conference Center. The training was led by Col. Rhett Taylor, Fort Sill Garrison commander.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 20:57
|Photo ID:
|6564531
|VIRIN:
|210315-A-GO806-787
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|5.7 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Fort Sill Extremism Stand Down
