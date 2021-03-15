Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Extremism Stand down [Image 5 of 5]

    Extremism Stand down

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Employees train on how to identify and address extremism on Fort Sill, March 15 inside Haymond Conference Center. The training was led by Col. Rhett Taylor, Fort Sill Garrison commander.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 20:57
    Photo ID: 6564531
    VIRIN: 210315-A-GO806-787
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Extremism Stand down [Image 5 of 5], by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Extremism discussion
    Leaders role
    Extremism discussion
    Extremism discussion
    Extremism Stand down

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Sill Extremism Stand Down

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Taylor
    Garrison
    Fort Sill
    extremism
    training
    Marie Pihulic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT