    Extremism discussion

    Extremism discussion

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Jim Miller, Directorate of Human Resources director, shares his thoughts during the Extremism Stand Down training March 15 in Haymond Conference Center.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 20:57
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    This work, Extremism discussion [Image 5 of 5], by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Taylor
    Garrison
    Fort Sill
    extremism
    training
    Marie Pihulic

