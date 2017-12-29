Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Extremism discussion [Image 4 of 5]

    Extremism discussion

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2017

    Photo by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fred Makinney, Directorate of Emergency Services director, shares his thoughts on extremism issues in the ranks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2017
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 20:57
    Photo ID: 6564530
    VIRIN: 171229-A-GO806-694
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Extremism discussion [Image 5 of 5], by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Extremism discussion
    Leaders role
    Extremism discussion
    Extremism discussion
    Extremism Stand down

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Sill Extremism Stand Down

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Taylor
    Garrison
    Fort Sill
    extremism
    training
    Marie Pihulic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT