UK Troops Conduct Platform Weapons Operator Course

BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, Poland- British Cassino Troops from enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland conducted a Platform Weapons Operator Course on a snow-covered range January 14, 2021, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area.



According to U.K. Army Corporal “H”, 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards, the 50 cal. live-fire exercise was designed to give Reconnaissance Troops and Soldiers from their Light Aid Detachment more experience working together with the Jackal tactical vehicle’s weapons platform.



“We are conducting the course with our LAD detachment in order to build their confidence on this platform, so that when they come out to support us during a vehicle breakdown, or other situation, they are able to use the weapons systems as well.”



Corporal “H” explained this kind of ongoing readiness training at Battle Group Poland is important to improve readiness and interoperability among the detachments.



The jackal is an agile, well-armed, light patrol vehicle that allows rapid movement across varying terrain, to include the challenging, and now snow-covered, landscape here in Poland. The QDG uses the Jackals along with a formidable arsenal of weapons, including machine guns, mortars, sniper rifles and anti-tank missiles, to immobilize and destroy enemy forces.



While the weather posed a challenge, due to recent snowfall and freezing temperatures, Corporal “H” said the Troops were doing great and “getting the job done.”

