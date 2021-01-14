British Cassino Troops from enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland fire their weapon down range during a Platform Weapons Operator Course January 14, 2021, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2021 11:43
|Photo ID:
|6510930
|VIRIN:
|210114-A-DQ632-0398
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UK Troops Conduct Platform Weapons Operator Course [Image 25 of 25], by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
UK Troops Conduct Platform Weapons Operator Course
LEAVE A COMMENT