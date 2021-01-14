Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UK Troops Conduct Platform Weapons Operator Course [Image 18 of 25]

    UK Troops Conduct Platform Weapons Operator Course

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    Battle Group Poland

    UK Cassino Trooper from enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland helps his battle budy adjust his helmet during a Platform Weapons Operator Course on a snow-covered range January 14, 2021, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 11:42
    Photo ID: 6510924
    VIRIN: 210114-A-DQ632-0347
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UK Troops Conduct Platform Weapons Operator Course [Image 25 of 25], by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    .50 cal.

    jackal

    Battle Group Poland

    NATO. U.S. Army Europe

    TAGS

    NATO
    Readiness
    USAEUR
    Cassino
    StrongerTogether
    BGP

