    UK Troops Conduct Platform Weapons Operator Course [Image 21 of 25]

    UK Troops Conduct Platform Weapons Operator Course

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    Battle Group Poland

    Flash of fire emits from .50 cal. as British Cassino Troops from enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland fire on targets during a Platform Weapons Operator Course on a snow-covered range January 14, 2021, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 11:42
    Photo ID: 6510927
    VIRIN: 210114-A-DQ632-0241
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UK Troops Conduct Platform Weapons Operator Course [Image 25 of 25], by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

