Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Video content hub: Ohio National Guard civil support to 59th Presidential Inaugural

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Courtesy Story

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    This page consolidates video content produced by Ohio National Guard public affairs and photojournalism personnel related to the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

    Click on each thumbnail to the right for b-roll, interviews, social media videos and news packages. Products will be updated as additional ones are completed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 15:37
    Story ID: 387544
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Video content hub: Ohio National Guard civil support to 59th Presidential Inaugural, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard
    aid to civil authorities
    civil support operations
    CAPDC21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT