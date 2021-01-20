U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Squadron, 107th Cavalry Regiment, Ohio National Guard, provide security near the U.S. House of Representatives at sunrise January 20, 2021, in Washington, DC. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 13:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781503
|VIRIN:
|210120-Z-UU033-189
|Filename:
|DOD_108154776
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ohio Army National Guard soldiers support inauguration, by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT