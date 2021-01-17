Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ohio Army National Guard chaplain provides inauguration support

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson  

    2nd Squadron 107th Cavalry Regiment

    U.S. Army Capt. Shane Bailey, a chaplain assigned to 2nd Squadron, 107th Cavalry Regiment, Ohio Army National Guard, visits Soldiers guarding the U.S. House of Representatives, Jan. 17, 2021, in Washington, D.C. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 06:36
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 781332
    VIRIN: 210117-Z-UU033-403
    Filename: DOD_108153094
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Army National Guard chaplain provides inauguration support, by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ohio Army National Guard
    Cavalry
    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    P159

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT