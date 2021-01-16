Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force (HRF) Supports 59th Presidential Inauguration (No Graphics)

The Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force (HRF) was mobilized for the first time in its nearly 10-year existence on Jan. 16, 2021, to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The HRF is an Ohio National Guard unit that specializes in saving lives and reducing human suffering during a natural, man-made, or terrorist incident in the United States.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Marc Wilson).
