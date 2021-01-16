Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force (HRF) Supports 59th Presidential Inauguration (No Graphics)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782067" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force (HRF) was mobilized for the first time in its nearly 10-year existence on Jan. 16, 2021, to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The HRF is an Ohio National Guard unit that specializes in saving lives and reducing human suffering during a natural, man-made, or terrorist incident in the United States.

(U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Marc Wilson).