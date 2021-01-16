Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force (HRF) Supports 59th Presidential Inauguration (No Graphics)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Marc Wilson  

    179th Airlift Wing

    The Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force (HRF) was mobilized for the first time in its nearly 10-year existence on Jan. 16, 2021, to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The HRF is an Ohio National Guard unit that specializes in saving lives and reducing human suffering during a natural, man-made, or terrorist incident in the United States.
    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Marc Wilson).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 17:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782067
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-AG489-001
    Filename: DOD_108163089
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force (HRF) Supports 59th Presidential Inauguration (No Graphics), by SrA Marc Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Inauguration
    Ohio
    National Guard
    HRF
    Homeland Response Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT