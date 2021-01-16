Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Bilateral Exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Richardson | PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2021) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Richardson | PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2021) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), left, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), left center, the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), center, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kongo-class guided-missile destroyer JS Kongo (DDG 173), right center, and JMSDF Asahi-class destroyer JS Asahi (DD 119) transit the Pacific Ocean Jan. 15, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Richardson) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2021) – The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG) conducted a bilateral maritime exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force January 15.

The exercise, which focused on increasing combat readiness and warfighting excellence, included USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), USS John Finn (DDG 113), JS Kongo (DDG 173), and JS Asahi (DD 119).

“Carrier Strike Group Nine is grateful for the opportunity to work with our partners in the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force to increase our proficiency and interoperability,” said Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Carrier Strike Group Nine. “The longstanding relationship between our two great nations is critical to maintaining security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. It is only alongside allies and partners that we can maintain the rules-based order that has allowed continued prosperity around the world.”

Working together provided both countries the opportunity to continue to build their capabilities while practicing for the high-end fight. This is the first bilateral exercise between the U.S. and Japan of 2021.

“It is a great honor for me to conduct the first bilateral exercise in 2021 with CSG-9, USS Theodore Roosevelt, USS Bunker Hill and USS John Finn as the senior officer of the JMSDF participants”, said CAPT Masaru Fujisaki, Kongo’s commanding officer. “This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake and Operation Tomodachi, which proved the importance of close cooperation between the JMSDF and the U.S. Navy. I would like to express my gratitude to our friends who have worked day and night to strengthen the relationship between us, and I am confident that our ties are an enduring pillar to safeguard the peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.”

The bilateral exercise supported the U.S. Navy and JMSDF mission to develop regional capabilities that provide layered defensive options to protect each nation’s interests and those of their allies and partners. The participating forces exercised a wide range of capabilities, from maritime security operations to more complex air defense exercises, which demonstrated the inherent flexibility of the two combined forces.

The TRCSG is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to build partnerships that foster maritime security and to conduct a wide range of operations that support humanitarian efforts and freedom of the seas.

The TRCSG consists of USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), Destroyer Squadron 23, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Russell (DDG 59) and USS John Finn (DDG 113).

Theodore Roosevelt’s embarked air wing consists of the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadrons (VFA) 31, “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87, “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146, “Black Knights” of VFA-154, “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, “The Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 and “Providers” of Fleet Logistic Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Detachment 3.

Theodore Roosevelt departed San Diego for a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific December 23.

For more news from USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), visit www.navy.mil/local/cvn71/