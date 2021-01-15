PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2021) – The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), front, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Kongo-class guided-missile destroyer JS Kongo (DDG 173), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), and JMSDF Asahi-class destroyer JS Asahi (DD 119) transit the Pacific Ocean Jan. 15, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Richardson)

