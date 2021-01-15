PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2021) – The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kongo-class guided-missile destroyer JS Kongo (DDG 173), front, and Asahi-class destroyer JS Asahi (DD 119) transit the Pacific Ocean Jan. 15, 2021 with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Casey Scoular)

