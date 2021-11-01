Indiana National Guard promotes Martinsville resident to major general

Courtesy Photo | Indiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Tim Thombleson receives his new rank from his wife,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Indiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Tim Thombleson receives his new rank from his wife, Deedra, during his promotion ceremony at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh Indiana, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. see less | View Image Page

EDINBURGH, Ind. - The Indiana National Guard promoted Brig. Gen. Tim Thombleson to major general during a ceremony at Camp Atterbury on Saturday.



Following the promotion ceremony, Thombleson, of Martinsville, then took command of the 38th Infantry Division, headquartered in Indianapolis with approximately 8,000 citizen-soldiers serving throughout the Hoosier state.



"I am humbled and honored to lead the men and women of the 38th Infantry Division, which is one of the most storied divisions in the Army's arsenal," said Thombleson. "During these extraordinary times, it will be my challenge to forge a new chapter for division soldiers and build on our tradition of excellence."



While serving as the deputy commanding general for operations, Thombleson deployed to the Middle East with the division's headquarters in 2019 as the 38th led approximately 10,000 U.S. service members in Task Force Spartan.



The task force provided capabilities in aviation, logistics, force protection and information management throughout the region. During that time the division's soldiers provided leadership, command and control and staff analysis for Operation Spartan Shield.



Prior to Thombleson's role as deputy commanding general, he served as the Indiana Army National Guard chief of staff from 2015 to 2017.



"We are privileged to continue to benefit from Tim's vast experience, both from inside the division and in senior leadership of the Indiana National Guard, serving this state and our nation for the past 34 years," said Lyles. "Tim has the credentials to lead, to be promoted and to be what he is today because he has had the hard jobs. Because of his leadership, his fortitude and his intellect the Indiana National Guard is better organization today."



Thombleson's other leadership and staff positions include Indiana National Guard director of plans, operations and training; 219th Battlefield Surveillance Brigade commander; Atterbury-Muscatatuck Center for Complex Operations deputy commander and 38th Infantry Division chief of staff. He’s served in Guard units across the state including in Washington, Linton, Jasper and Franklin.



Thombleson, a two-time combat veteran with additional deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, is a 1989 Indiana State University graduate with a degree in marketing. He commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1987, and he later earned a master's degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania.



The Washington, Indiana native is married to Deedra, and they have two children, Josh and Katie.