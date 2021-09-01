Dedra Thombleson, wife of Brig. Gen. Tim Thombleson, shows off his new rank prior to his promotion to major general at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh Indiana, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 14:54
|Photo ID:
|6478329
|VIRIN:
|210109-Z-WN757-7272
|Resolution:
|1609x1072
|Size:
|237.89 KB
|Location:
|MARTINSVILLE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Indiana National Guard promotes Martinsville resident to major general [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Indiana National Guard promotes Martinsville resident to major general
LEAVE A COMMENT