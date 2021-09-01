Indiana National Guard promotes Martinsville resident to major general

Indiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Tim Thombleson and his son, U.S. Military Academy Cadet Josh Thombleson, roll a one-star flag during Tim's promotion ceremony from brigadier general to major general at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh Indiana, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 14:55
|Photo ID:
|6478336
|VIRIN:
|210109-Z-WN757-7297
|Resolution:
|1354x903
|Size:
|238.02 KB
|Location:
|MARTINSVILLE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, IN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
