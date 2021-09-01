Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana National Guard promotes Martinsville resident to major general [Image 3 of 4]

    Indiana National Guard promotes Martinsville resident to major general

    MARTINSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Tim Thombleson and his son, U.S. Military Academy Cadet Josh Thombleson, roll a one-star flag during Tim's promotion ceremony from brigadier general to major general at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh Indiana, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

    38th Infantry Division
    Indiana National Guard
    major general
    promotion ceremony

