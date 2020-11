JTF-Bravo continúa rescatando a víctimas del huracán Eta

Photo By Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs | U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew members assigned to the 1-228th Aviation...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs | U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew members assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo and a family of rescued survivors settle in a HH-60 Black Hawk above the floodwaters of Hurricane Eta at San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Nov. 7, 2020. JTF-Bravo's 1-228th Aviation Regiment provided aviation support while also conducting medical evacuation operations to rescue stranded survivors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)