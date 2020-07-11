JTF-Bravo Winged Warriors rescue Panamanian citizens

A CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force Bravo, rescues a group of Panamanian citizens in Panama, Nov.7, 2020, who lost their homes in a mudslide caused by Hurricane Eta. The mission of Joint Task Force-Bravo includes being prepared to support disaster relief operations in Central America, South America and the Caribbean, when directed by SOUTHCOM. (Courtesy photo)
