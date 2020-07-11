JTF-Bravo transports Panamanian rescue workers

A CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, deployed at David, Panama, Nov. 7, 2020, assisted SINAPROC in moving emergency personnel to critical locations as they respond to life threatening conditions. JTF-B’s training and strategic location allows them to mobilize and respond to an emergency with very short notice, enabling them to rapidly respond to the needs of our partners. (Courtesy photo)

