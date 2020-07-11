JTF-Bravo transports Panamanian rescue workers

A CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, deployed at David, Panama, Nov. 7, 2020, assisted SINAPROC in moving emergency personnel to critical locations as they respond to life threatening conditions. JTF-B’s training and strategic location allows them to mobilize and respond to an emergency with very short notice, enabling them to rapidly respond to the needs of our partners. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2020 17:02
|Photo ID:
|6416669
|VIRIN:
|201107-F-KY568-001
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|861.72 KB
|Location:
|PA
|Podcast Hits:
|0
