Camp Lemonnier Conducts Disaster Response Exercise

The African sun beats down with the heat of black flag conditions as the fire and emergency services team arrives on the scene of an integrated disaster response exercise held on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), Oct. 15, 2020.



Camp Lemonnier’s Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF), Fire and Emergency Services (EMS), Security Forces and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) are amongst the entities engaged in the disaster response scenario.



This is one of many training exercises held during Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) region's Reliant Rumble campaign for natural disaster preparedness according to Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Skaros, the Camp Lemonnier Installation Training Officer and Installation Training Team Coordinator.



According to officials, Regional Commander, Rear Adm. Scott Grey, is focused on evaluating the eight EURAFCENT installations' building evacuation plans, public address system communications and personal awareness of emergency preparedness for all personnel.



EOC is the hub for leadership during an emergency and it communicates the required pertinent information on status of operation both internally and externally.



Reliant Rumble at CLDJ goes a step farther than just the requirements.



“The EOC (is) activated to provide Command and Control in response to a natural disaster incident, in this case, an earthquake with multiple injuries,” said Lt. Cmdr. David Johnston, Camp Lemonnier’s emergency management officer.



Potential natural disaster scenarios for this exercise on CLDJ are typhoon and earthquake. Earthquake was chosen for Reliant Rumble because Djibouti sits near the most active fault line in the world, according to officials.



Djibouti is located on the East African Rift System (EARS), the only rift system in the world that is active on a continent-wide scale. EARS is a 3,000 kilometer long Cenozoic age continental rift extending from the Afar Triple Junction between the horn of Africa and the Middle East, to western Mozambique and even into parts of the Indian Ocean. The EARS zone includes a number of active as well as dormant volcanoes, adding another danger element in the event of a quake.



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.



While natural disaster response remains the focus, adding the element of mass casualties merits more attention to detail and assessment from the medical care sources on base.



The EMF’s success in this exercise is based on its ability to conduct trauma care and triage on multiple patients, the ability to communicate with camp’s fire and EMS and the activation of the walking blood bank, according to Cmdr. Delbert Clark, director of emergency medical services for the base.



CLDJ is a naval installation with over 5,000 U.S. Military civilian and contract personnel. The communication and reporting of 100 percent accountability is an integral part of the exercise. This task extends to CLDJ’s personnel management and security forces.



Camp’s Security Forces department is in charge of ensuring that the base maintains secure perimeters and to verify that all casualties are accounted for, according to Lt. Henry Mathia, security officer. Mathia adds that Security Forces’ members are required to have cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first responder certifications in addition to their standard master-at-arm’s qualifications.



Multiple training exercises are conducted by tenants of camp throughout the year to prepare their members for emergency incidents.



“We often set scenarios where there are multiple victims with various types of injuries,” said Camp Lemonnier’s Fire and EMS Assistant Fire Chief Mark “Pat” Bledsoe. “We practice treating the injuries and transporting them to EMF.”



The proficiency of responders supports the safety and security of CLDJ residents and even the local community in times of natural disaster, incoming enemy fire, and other emergency incidents. The expertise of the first responders, accountability and personal awareness of emergency preparedness supports reliable continuance of base operations. Exercises like Reliant Rumble provide an opportunity to put their aptitude to the test.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2020 Date Posted: 10.20.2020 09:57 Story ID: 381307 Location: DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier Conducts Disaster Response Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.