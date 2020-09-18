Fly-past marks 73 years of airpower and partnership

RAF LAKENHEATH, England – F-15C Eagles from the 493rd Fighter Squadron conducted a flypast over Royal Air Force Mildenhall to honor the U.S. Air Force’s 73rd birthday, Sept. 18, 2020.



During the flypast, the Grim Reapers were joined by the Red Arrows Hawk T1’s from RAF Scampton, a U.S. KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, an MC-130J Air Commando II, and CV-22 Osprey from the 352nd Special Operations Wing, led by WWII era Spitfires and Hurricanes out of RAF Coningsby.



In addition to the U.S. Air Force’s birthday, the event served to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of The Battle of Britain, a major air operation fought over southern England during summer and autumn of 1940. The Royal Air Force maintained control of the skies over England, defeating the German Luftwaffe and preventing a full-scale invasion by Nazi Germany.



“We have a long history of training and fighting together that predates the U.S. Air Force’s birth as an independent service, and it continues to this day,” said Lt. Col Timothy Bobinski, a 493rd Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle pilot. “Our participation together in today’s event was a fitting symbol of that shared history and our common goals for a safe and secure future for both of our countries.”

