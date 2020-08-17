Ten nations, 22 ships, 1 submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 22:08 Photo ID: 6318288 VIRIN: 200817-N-NO842-001 Resolution: 1200x1214 Size: 435.28 KB Location: US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RIMPAC 2020 Logo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.