Photo By Lt. Ricky Rodriguez | SASEBO, Japan (July 14, 2020) Capt. P. Scott Miller, commanding officer of San Antonio...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Ricky Rodriguez | SASEBO, Japan (July 14, 2020) Capt. P. Scott Miller, commanding officer of San Antonio Class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), speaks during a change of command ceremony in the ship’s well deck. New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Walter Estrada) see less | View Image Page

USS New Orleans changes command



By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders, USS New Orleans Public Affairs



SASEBO, Japan – Capt. P. Scott Miller relinquished command of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) to Capt. Brian Schrum during a ceremony in the ship’s well deck, July 14.



Miller departed after leading New Orleans from the U.S. 3rd Fleet in San Diego to join the U.S. 7th Fleet in Sasebo, Japan, where they later embarked on their first voyage supporting operations as part of Forward-Deployed Naval Force-Japan.



“We were welcomed with open arms and immediately folded into Amphibious Squadron Eleven and Expeditionary Strike Group Seven. The Sasebo family is one of, if not the best, in the Navy – a hidden gem,” said Capt. Miller. “I couldn’t be more proud of our crew as New Orleans proved her worth through sustained superior performance at sea, blazing a path through the most challenging environments we have in the Navy.



Capt. Rich LeBron, Amphibious 11 Commodore provided words of insight to the crew.



"Everything is changing all around us, but what remains constant is you, the Sailor,” said LeBron. “No matter the danger or the circumstance, I am confident you will fight and deliver!”



As Schrum assumed command, he expressed his eagerness and enthusiasm.



“I am honored to take command today and lead this outstanding New Orleans team,” he said. “We will build upon the remarkable work accomplished by our crew through Capt. Miller’s leadership and continue to excel in this challenging and dynamic operational environment.”



Rear Adm. Fred Kacher, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group Seven, praised Miller for his work aboard New Orleans and welcomed Schrum.



“USS New Orleans' performance forward deployed at sea has been outstanding in an environment where performance matters most,” said Kacher. “Capt. Miller's steady hand and leadership have been integral to this ship's successes in theater.”



“Capt. Schrum arrives at an important time for the region and I have full faith that he will ensure New Orleans remains ready for whatever challenges lie ahead,” Kacher said.



New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.