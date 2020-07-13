Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS New Orleans Change of Command [Image 4 of 12]

    USS New Orleans Change of Command

    JAPAN

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelby Sanders 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    SASEBO, Japan (July 14, 2020) - Capt. P. Scott Miller, left, and Capt. Brian Schrum, right, salute each other as Schrum assumes command of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) during a change-of-command ceremony. New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to defend security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 04:49
    Photo ID: 6273972
    VIRIN: 200714-N-KL617-1121
    Resolution: 4345x2897
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans Change of Command [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS New Orleans Change of Command
    USS New Orleans Change of Command
    USS New Orleans Change of Command
    USS New Orleans Change of Command
    USS New Orleans Change of Command
    USS New Orleans Change of Command
    USS New Orleans Change of Command
    USS New Orleans Change of Command
    USS New Orleans Change Of Command
    USS New Orleans Change of Command
    USS New Orleans Change of Command
    USS New Orleans Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS New Orleans Changes Command

    TAGS

    7th fleet
    navy
    amphibious
    change of command
    USS New Orleans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT