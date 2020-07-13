USS New Orleans Change of Command

SASEBO, Japan (July 14, 2020) - Capt. Brian Schrum salutes the national ensign during the playing of the national anthem during a change-of-command ceremony aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to defend security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)
USS New Orleans Changes Command
