USS New Orleans Change of Command

SASEBO, Japan (July 14, 2020) Capt. Rich Lebron, Amphibious Squadron 11 Commodore, speaks during a change of command ceremony aboard San Antonio Class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Walter Estrada)

