Knuckle Buster Academy: 2nd AMXS holds developmental course to better Airmen

The 2nd Bomb Wing vision is to be the best: best at the mission, best at taking care of Airmen, best at taking care of families.



To better accomplish this vision, the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron has started a new professional development program that is open to all 2nd Maintenance Group Airmen and civilian employees.



“The Knuckle Buster Academy is an internal developmental program that we execute on a weekly basis,” said Senior Master Sgt. Michael Kumiyama, 2nd AMXS aerospace ground equipment flight chief. “Every class is used to develop our Airmen as well as educate them on various Air Force programs.”



The classes cover a different topic each week. Topics that are discussed fall under two categories: Air Force programs, such as retraining opportunities and commissioning programs, and personal development topics, such as emotional intelligence and leadership.



“I’ve thought about commissioning and I’ve thought about retraining, so it’s nice to be able to gain some knowledge on the topics,” said Airman 1st Class Brandon Cummings, 2nd AMXS AGE journeyman. “Being able to learn about this stuff allows you to see all of the cool things you can do in the Air Force.”



The class was designed by 2nd AMXS leadership to fill a void that was identified by the personal experiences they’ve had throughout their Air Force careers.



“As a young Airman, I didn’t know about any of these programs, I only knew what my supervisor told me,” Kumiyama said. “If a supervisor doesn’t know how some of these Air Force programs work, they’re going to misinform their Airmen.”



To make sure as many people are well informed about their opportunities, the 2nd AMXS has opened the program to maintenance Airmen of all ranks, all are welcome.



“Bring your questions, even if you don’t have questions once you come and hear something it might peak your interest,” said Kumiyama “If you’re not learning or making movement, you’re not growing so come out and get some education.”



Classes are held every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in the 2nd Maintenance Squadron conference room. Any maintainer who is curious about the class, can contact Senior Master Sgt. Michael Kumiyama with any questions or concerns: 318-456-3335.

