Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Knuckle Buster Academy: 2nd AMXS holds developmental course to better Airmen [Image 3 of 3]

    Knuckle Buster Academy: 2nd AMXS holds developmental course to better Airmen

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Michael R. Kumiyama, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment flight chief, speaks to Airmen during a Knuckle Buster Academy class at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 17, 2020. The Knuckle Buster Academy is a class that is held every week and is used to develop Airmen as well as educate them on various Air Force programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 16:23
    Photo ID: 6251230
    VIRIN: 200617-F-LC363-1014
    Resolution: 4668x2626
    Size: 912.07 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Knuckle Buster Academy: 2nd AMXS holds developmental course to better Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Knuckle Buster Academy: 2nd AMXS holds developmental course to better Airmen
    Knuckle Buster Academy: 2nd AMXS holds developmental course to better Airmen
    Knuckle Buster Academy: 2nd AMXS holds developmental course to better Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Knuckle Buster Academy: 2nd AMXS holds developmental course to better Airmen

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    2 AMXS
    Knuckle Busters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT