Knuckle Buster Academy: 2nd AMXS holds developmental course to better Airmen

Senior Master Sgt. Michael R. Kumiyama, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment flight chief, speaks to Airmen during a Knuckle Buster Academy class at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 17, 2020. The Knuckle Buster Academy is a class that is held every week and is used to develop Airmen as well as educate them on various Air Force programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

