New commanding officer takes helm aboard Green Bay

From: Amphibious Squadron 11 Public Affairs



SASEBO, Japan -- Capt. Tate Robinson relieved Capt. John Barnett as commanding officer of USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a change of command ceremony held in the fleet fitness facility of Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, Jun 3, while the ship undergoes routine maintenance.



Capt. Rich Lebron, commander of Amphibious Squadron Eleven, presided over the change of command and commended Capt. Barnett and the Green Bay crew for their accomplishments.



"Capt. Barnett did terrific work during patrol and brought the ship home safely for routine maintenance," said LeBron. "We welcome Capt. Robinson to the 7th Fleet area of operations and I am confident he will continue this pursuit of excellence as we prepare the ship to fight and deliver."



Rear Adm. Fred Kacher, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group Seven, praised Barnett for his work aboard Green Bay.



“The crew of Green Bay performed exceptionally well despite a challenging schedule and I credit Capt. Barnett’s strong leadership for their success,” said Kacher. “He provided a steady hand and put Green Bay on the right course throughout his time aboard. I know Capt. Robinson will build on John’s great work and I look forward to seeing the ship and crew represent the Navy in this important region.”



Commanding officers are entrusted with essential responsibilities to their Sailors and the ships they command. They are expected to maintain the Navy’s high standards of leadership. Capt. Robinson previously served as executive officer aboard Green Bay from November 2011 to November 2012.



“It is an honor and privilege to return to USS Green Bay for a second tour,” said Capt. Robinson. “I look forward to leading the crew of one of the Navy’s hardest working ships.”



Prior to assuming the role of commanding officer, Robinson served as executive officer aboard PCU Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002).



Green Bay, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is based in Sasebo, Japan, and one of two San Antonio-Class LPDs forward deployed to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

