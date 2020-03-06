New commanding officer takes helm aboard Green Bay

200603-N-RU810-1013 SASEBO, Japan (June 3, 2020) Capt. Rich Lebron, commodore of Amphibious Squadron 11, is rung aboard during a change of command ceremony for San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20) onboard Naval Fleet Activities Sasebo. Capt. Tate Robinson relieved Capt. John Barnett as Green Bay’s commanding officer. Green Bay, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Vincent E. Zline)

