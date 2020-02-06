New commanding officer takes helm aboard Green Bay

200603-N-FA868-1017 SASEBO, Japan (June 3, 2020) Sailors assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) stand in formation during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan. Capt. Tate Robinson relieved Capt. John Barnett as Green Bay’s commanding officer. Green Bay, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Theodore Lee)

