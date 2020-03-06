200603-N-RU810-1014 SASEBO, Japan (June 3, 2020) Sailors assigned to San Antonio-Class amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20) salute as the national anthem plays during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan. Capt. Tate Robinson relieved Capt. John Barnett as Green Bay’s commanding officer. Green Bay, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Vincent E. Zline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 03:15 Photo ID: 6228890 VIRIN: 200603-N-RU810-1014 Resolution: 3963x2642 Size: 859.75 KB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New commanding officer takes helm aboard Green Bay [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.