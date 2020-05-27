Garrison ICE program helps meet community needs

Photo By Laura Kreider | Department of the Army Civilian Corey Kerzmann, ICE program manager for U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Laura Kreider | Department of the Army Civilian Corey Kerzmann, ICE program manager for U.S. Army Garrison Italy, reviews ICE comments submitted for the Vicenza and Darby military communities May 22, 2020. During fiscal year 2019 there were more than 2,750 comments submitted with many contributing to the improvement of services to the community. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy (May 27, 2020) -- The Interactive Customer Evaluation system, better known as ICE, is the Installation Management Command’s principal resource for receiving comments directly from the community.



Each year, IMCOM receives approximately a half million customer comments that bring up issues and suggestions that provide significant feedback to local leadership. IMCOM looks at ICE as the "Voice of the Customer," enabling garrisons to better meet community needs.



Department of the Army Civilian Corey Kerzmann is the ICE program manager for U.S. Army Garrison Italy and has been working on this program since the spring of 2019.

“The ICE program is so important because it allows anyone in the Vicenza and Darby military communities to voice their praises, concerns, and suggestions to the various service providers, as well as the garrison leadership who has oversight of the program,” he said.



Kerzmann explained that during fiscal year 2019, there were more than 2,750 comments submitted with many contributing to the improvement of services to the community.

"These comments assist service managers and leadership to ensure installation services are meeting customer needs, as well as recognizing top performers," he added.



Kerzmann further emphasized the importance of ICE submissions by stating, “It is customer comment submissions that bring outstanding customer service to the forefront for recognition and let current issues be known to help improve the quality of life within the community. When customers leave their contact information, it allows community leadership the opportunity to reach out and get the details of the situation and thank them for bringing the topic forward.”



During recent months, many services have been suspended or reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in a reduction of ICE submissions.

However, as USAG Italy embarks on the road to recovery, services will be restored with Coronavirus mitigation measures.

"During this transition, the ICE program will be instrumental for service providers to know how they are doing as they open their doors," Kerzmann said.



For IMCOM ICE-related questions, comments or concerns, community members are encouraged to contact the local garrison ICE program manager at DSN 646-5758 or the commercial line at 0444-71-5758.

The USAG Italy’s community ICE portal links are as follows:

Vicenza Military Community:



https://ice.disa.mil/index.cfm?fa=site&site_id=321&dep=DoD



Darby Military Community:

https://ice.disa.mil/index.cfm?fa=site&site_id=482