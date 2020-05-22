Department of the Army Civilian Corey Kerzmann, ICE program manager for U.S. Army Garrison Italy, reviews ICE comments submitted for the Vicenza and Darby military communities May 22, 2020. During fiscal year 2019 there were more than 2,750 comments submitted with many contributing to the improvement of services to the community.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 04:25 Photo ID: 6222059 VIRIN: 200522-A-LU220-393 Resolution: 1280x887 Size: 166.06 KB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Garrison ICE program helps meet community needs, by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.