Department of the Army Civilian Corey Kerzmann, ICE program manager for U.S. Army Garrison Italy, reviews ICE comments submitted for the Vicenza and Darby military communities May 22, 2020. During fiscal year 2019 there were more than 2,750 comments submitted with many contributing to the improvement of services to the community.
This work, Garrison ICE program helps meet community needs, by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Garrison ICE program helps meet community needs
