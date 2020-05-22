Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison ICE program helps meet community needs

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Department of the Army Civilian Corey Kerzmann, ICE program manager for U.S. Army Garrison Italy, reviews ICE comments submitted for the Vicenza and Darby military communities May 22, 2020. During fiscal year 2019 there were more than 2,750 comments submitted with many contributing to the improvement of services to the community.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison ICE program helps meet community needs, by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

