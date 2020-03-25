Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii National Guard Airmen assist in distribution of key medical supplies during COVID-19 response

    Hawaii National Guard Airmen assist in distribution of key medical supplies during COVID-19 response

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson | Staff Sgt. Joey Paulino (left) and Master Sgt. Cicernesto Zausa (right), Medical...... read more read more

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    HONOLULU, HI- Hawaii Air National Guard members from Medical Detachment 1 provided logistical support this week with personal protective equipment (PPE) and maintenance of valuable medical equipment at the Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management Coalition facilities. The PPE that the Guardsmen inventoried and prepared for pick-up, will then be distributed to multiple Hawaii medical facilities. These facilities are facing a shortage of this specialized equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management Coalition is a statewide, federally-qualified, all-hazards comprehensive emergency management program whose mission is to sustain and maintain essential and critical healthcare system services statewide during a major emergency or disaster.

    Along with logistics and organizing distribution, Guard members also took inventory of the medical supplies on-hand.

    The Hawaii National Guard is continuing to support the state’s response to COVID-19 with over 100 Soldiers and Airmen on State Active Duty (SAD).

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
