Hawaii National Guard Airmen assist in distribution of key medical supplies during COVID-19 response

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson | Staff Sgt. Joey Paulino (left) and Master Sgt. Cicernesto Zausa (right), Medical logistics Airmen with Hawaii Air National Guard, Medical Detachment 1, witness the operational check of a ventilator at the Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management Coalition in preparation for the piece of vital equipment to be distributed to a requesting Hawaii medical facility, March 25, 2020, Honolulu Hawaii. Medical logistics Airmen with Hawaii Air National Guard, Medical Detachment 1 have been assigned to Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management Coalition to assist in the management of inventory key medical supplies for the response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management Coalition is a statewide federally qualified all hazards comprehensive emergency management healthcare coalition program whose mission is to sustain and maintain essential and critical healthcare system services statewide during and after a major emergency or disaster through strong coordination, collaboration and leveraging all of the statewide healthcare resources and information sharing.

HONOLULU, HI- Hawaii Air National Guard members from Medical Detachment 1 provided logistical support this week with personal protective equipment (PPE) and maintenance of valuable medical equipment at the Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management Coalition facilities. The PPE that the Guardsmen inventoried and prepared for pick-up, will then be distributed to multiple Hawaii medical facilities. These facilities are facing a shortage of this specialized equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management Coalition is a statewide, federally-qualified, all-hazards comprehensive emergency management program whose mission is to sustain and maintain essential and critical healthcare system services statewide during a major emergency or disaster.



Along with logistics and organizing distribution, Guard members also took inventory of the medical supplies on-hand.



The Hawaii National Guard is continuing to support the state’s response to COVID-19 with over 100 Soldiers and Airmen on State Active Duty (SAD).