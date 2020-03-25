Hawaii National Guard Airmen assist in distribution of key medical supplies during COVID-19 response.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Medical logistics Airmen with Hawaii Air National Guard, Medical Detachment 1 have been assigned to Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management Coalition to assist in the management of inventory of key medical supplies for the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Master Sgt. Bobby Balmonte, Medical logistics Airmen with Hawaii Air National Guard, Medical Detachment



The Airmen are assisting in daily operations of the non profit organization that has greatly increased due the COVID- 19 pandemic.



Chris Crabtree, Executive Director, Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management



The Airmen also repaired a medical isolation pod, so that it could be returned the inventory and sent off to a medical facility in the state of Hawaii.



(U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson)