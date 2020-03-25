Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii National Guard Airmen assist in distribution of key medical supplies during COVID-19 response.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Medical logistics Airmen with Hawaii Air National Guard, Medical Detachment 1 have been assigned to Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management Coalition to assist in the management of inventory of key medical supplies for the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Airmen are assisting in daily operations of the non profit organization that has greatly increased due the COVID- 19 pandemic.

    The Airmen also repaired a medical isolation pod, so that it could be returned the inventory and sent off to a medical facility in the state of Hawaii.

    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 21:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744488
    VIRIN: 200325-Z-IX631-002
    Filename: DOD_107743437
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Hawaii National Guard
    COVID19
    COVID19NationalGUARD

